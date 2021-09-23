Odell Beckham Jr is one of the most explosive wide receivers in the league when he is healthy. Since last year, however, OBJ has been dealing with an ACL injury that has kept him out of the Browns lineup. Since the start of training camp, Beckham has been able to work out on the field, although he has yet to work his way back to 100 percent. While he has teased a return to action, there is still some ambiguity as to whether or not he will be able to return, anytime soon.

While speaking to reporters today, OBJ reportedly said "we'll see" when asked if he would play this weekend. According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, Beckham Jr also spoke about just how hard he's been working to get back into game action.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

“I’ve worked extremely hard to not only get back but improve and try to be better than I ever have been,” Beckham said. “So I’m definitely looking forward to it. It’s been a long time. It’s been a long time in that cave, putting yourself back together. I had a great team around me for the entire process, great support system. And it’s going to be special. Like I said, it’s been a long time.”

ACL injuries are never easy to come back from, so it should be no surprise that OBJ is taking his time here. His health is of great value to the Browns, and they need all the help they can get, moving forward.