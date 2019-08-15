Heading into the NFL season, the Cleveland Browns have had a ton of expectations thrust upon them thanks to the fact they exhibited a ton of potential last season, finishing with a record of 7-8-1. Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield was a beast on the field and with the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., some people think the Browns have a legitimate shot at making a deep run in the playoffs. The Browns have a lot to prove before that becomes a realistic goal but fans are optimistic nonetheless.

Moving forward, the team will have to conduct 11-on-11 practices without OBJ as according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, he has a minor hip pointer injury that has kept him from doing team practices.

“Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. sat out the team portion of practice Wednesday with what I am told is a hip pointer," Graziano wrote. "Team is not concerned about a long-term absence. Odell attended practice and took part in individual drills. Possible he gets back in team stuff tomorrow, not certain.”

Based on the report above, it's clear that the injury isn't going to be too much of a setback, although it could cause some chemistry issues if he isn't able to catch some passes from Mayfield. Odell had some problems with Eli Manning last year and the worst thing for the Browns right now would be a rift between their best receiver and QB.

Beckham Jr. will most likely sit out on Saturday for the team's preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.