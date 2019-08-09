Cleveland Browns fans are experiencing something that they haven't felt in a very long time: hope and optimism. Much of that will live and die with the play of second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield, who led the team to a 7-8-1 record last season.

According to former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark, Browns fans have good reason to enter the 2019 season with high expectations. In fact, Clark believes Mayfield will make the leap into a Top 10 QB this year.

Mayfield will have plenty of weapons at his disposal this season, as the Browns pulled off a trade for All Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., joining his former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry, as well as tight end David Njoku, running back Nick Chubb and eventually, Kareem Hunt.

As a result of their potentially explosive offense and their stout defense, Cleveland enters the season with a real chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Their 16-year drought currently ranks as the longest in the NFL.

Mayfield and the Browns will kickoff the 2019 campaign with a home game against the Tennessee Titans on September 8, followed by a Week 2 showdown against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium on Monday night.