On paper, the Cleveland Browns offense could be one of the best in the league. Baker Mayfield is a gunslinger and at wide receiver, he has two elite targets in Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. The latter, OBJ, has been suffering from a minor hip injury all throughout training camp and in a recent scrum with the media, Beckham admitted that he's still having some problems, according to ESPN.

"This is something I've never had to deal with," he explained. "It's like an extremely fast car with like a little alignment or something off. And it's right in the center of what you need. Now, the car can still go, but it's dangerous, you know what I mean? So, it's just something I've been trying to figure out, in and out of rehab every single day. Never really dealt with anything like that."

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The wide receiver said the injury is starting to get better slowly but surely although he's not sure if it will be 100 percent ready to go by the time the season starts on Sunday. He feels as though he'll be able to play but he may not be sprinting like we're accustomed to.

"We have a game Sunday, so it's time to go," Beckham admitted. "I'll be running as fast as I can run. If that's not a hundred [percent], I feel confident in myself that wherever I'm at, I'll be ready to play with wherever I'm at."

If you're a Browns fan, this has got to be a point of concern, especially when you consider everything the team has been through over the last two decades.