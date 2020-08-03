Much like many of the other sports leagues across North America, the NFL has plans to play this season. In fact, the league has stated that they won't be engaging in the preseason and that the regular season will go on as planned, with games starting in just about a month from now. This is a fairly ambitious idea, especially since the NFL has no plans to operate within a bubble like the NBA and NHL have chosen to do. For now, it seems like they will be adopting the MLB model which has been an abject failure, thus far.

In a new piece from the Wall Street Journal, Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. noted that he disagrees with the NFL's current plans and even claimed that the league simply isn't prepared to carry on as normal. “We’re not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward?" he said.

This creates an interesting dilemma as OBJ is certainly the highest-profile player to speak out. As of right now, he has yet to opt-out of the season, which means it appears as though he is interested in giving this season a chance if he really has to.

Either way, it will be interesting to see how this NFL season works out.