After months of disappointment, sports have finally returned. This week, the NBA will begin playing real games again while the NHL is set to start back up as of Saturday. As for Major League Baseball, well the sport has been back for about a week now although they are taking a much different approach to the season. There is no bubble as teams will have to play in their own cities. It's certainly an odd strategy although it speaks to the leadership they currently have.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the MLB season is already at risk, as the Miami Marlins have suffered a huge Coronavirus outbreak amongst its players and staff. As Passan reports, eight players have tested positive while two coaches also have the virus. In fact, the team's home opener has now been canceled, as it simply isn't safe for either team to take to the diamond.

Major League Baseball will have some huge decisions to make throughout the next couple of days. If this can happen to the Miami Marlins, it can essentially happen to anyone and that's just too big of a risk to take, especially when lives are at stake.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.