President Barack Obama was a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week where he was asked about aliens and UFO sightings over the last few years. While he admitted that there's a lot of information on the matter that is classified and cannot be shared, he did confirm that the UFO spottings have been legitimate.

"When it comes to aliens, there are some things I just can't tell you on air," explained President Obama. He went on to joke around a bit before getting to the serious business. "But what is true, and I'm actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are. We can't explain how they moved their trajectory-- they did not have an easily explainable pattern. I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is but I have nothing to report to you today."



David McNew/Newsmakers/Getty Images

Over the last few years, there has been increased media interest in UFO sightings in different parts of the world. This year, celebrities including Machine Gun Kelly, Post Malone, and Baker Mayfield have spoken candidly about their alleged experiences spotting UFOs in the sky.

Do you think we'll encounter aliens one day? What do you think about Obama's comments?