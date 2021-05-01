Aliens, UFOs, and whether or not they exist have been a hot topic of debate over the years. At this point, most people accept the fact that they do, indeed, exist, although it's going to be a very long time before we actually interact with them. Not to mention, the government has been fairly hush-hush when it comes to UFOs, although they do confirm new UFO cases when they become way too obvious to ignore. However, for the most part, institutions like the Pentagon have seemingly been withholding information from the masses.

In a new interview with the New York Post, former head of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, Luis Elizondo, made some bold claims as he stated that members within the Pentagon religious object to the idea of aliens, and therefore won't acknowledge they exist.

Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty Images

Elizondo went on to say that these practices are extremely shortsighted and that they could be putting a lot of us at risk. While the government doesn't want to create mass panic, there is no denying that UFOs could become a National Security threat, if not properly treated. With little information being shared, there is no way to prepare the population for a black swan event.

“We are behind the power curve,” Elizondo explained. “We know that foreign adversaries in other countries are interested in this topic. So there comes a real problem from a national security perspective.”

New information on UFOs is supposed to be released in June, so until then, we will just have to fantasize about what could possibly be out there.