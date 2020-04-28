The efforts to prove the existence of aliens have ramped up over the past year including 2019's Raid Area 51 movement but it appears that we're getting closer and closer to official confirmation. The Pentagon has officially added three previously leaked videos of "unidentified aerial phenomena" that were taken from Navy pilots in 2004 and 2015, Sue Gough, a Defense Department spokeswoman said.

"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena," Gough said.

Senator Harry Reid of Nevada took to Twitter following the Pentagon's decision to declassify the video expressing the need for more information to be released to the public and urging the federal government to take this matter more seriously.

"I’m glad the Pentagon is finally releasing this footage, but it only scratches the surface of research and materials available. The U.S. needs to take a serious, scientific look at this and any potential national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed," he wrote. Reid has previously helped put funding into investigating the matter.

A 2017 article in the New York Times detailed the experiences of five Navy pilots who had encounters with the UFOs which further pushed the Navy to make an actual process for pilots to report any encounters with unidentified aerial phenomena's.