Conspiracy theorists have tried to convince people for years that the government has done studies on aliens and UFOs. Despite many dismissing the claims, there appears to be a lot of truth behind it. In a statement given to the New York Post, the Department of Defense spokesman revealed that The Pentagon discreetly launched a government initiative called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program that “did pursue research and investigation into unidentified aerial phenomena.”



Dan Callister/Getty Images

The Department of Defense said the program shut down in 2012 but the spokesperson, Christopher Sherwood, said that they still look into these alleged sightings of UFOs.

“The Department of Defense is always concerned about maintaining positive identification of all aircraft in our operating environment, as well as identifying any foreign capability that may be a threat to the homeland,” Sherwood said. “The department will continue to investigate, through normal procedures, reports of unidentified aircraft encountered by US military aviators in order to ensure defense of the homeland and protection against strategic surprise by our nation’s adversaries.”

The revelation of the AATIP was revealed in 2017 along with a video of Navy jets chasing what were claimed to be UFOs.

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid previously took credit for getting the annual for the funding for the AATIP, saying it was “one of the good things I did in my congressional service.”