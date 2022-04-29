mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nyck Caution Delivers Charlie Heat-Produced Album, "Friend Of The Family"

Hayley Hynes
April 29, 2022 17:58
Friend Of The Family
Nyck Caution
Produced by Charlie Heat

"Vengeance" with Boldy James and "Casamigos Freestyle" with Kirk Knight are both included on the tracklist.


Over a year after the arrival of 2021's Anywhere But Here, 28-year-old Nyck Caution has returned with more fire in the form of a 10-track album titled Friend Of The Family, produced by Charlie Heat and featuring Boldy James, Kenneth Cash, Meechy Darko, and Kirk Knight.

"Casamigos Freestyle" and "Vengeance" arrived ahead of the record as singles, setting the tone for what Caution had in store. Along with the record, he shared a music video for the third title, "Son Of Vincenzo."

Over on YouTube, fans have been singing the quick spitter's praises, writing, "Nyck and Meechy always kill it together. This whole album is fire," and "[This] fire, they both naturally passionate and funny as hell. I am so excited for this."

Standout solo titles from Caution include "Nearest Exit," "Escape Route," and "Cash Cow," but we suggest you stream the entirety of Friend Of The Family when you've got time this weekend.

Are you feeling the new album? Sound off in the comment section below.

Tracklist:

1. Nearest Exit

2. Casamigos Freestyle (feat. Kirk Knight)

3. Son Of Vincenzo (feat. Meechy Darko)

4. Misconstrued (feat. Kenneth Cash)

5. Vengeance (feat. Boldy James)

6. Escape Route

7. Tell The Truth

8. Cash Cow

9. Friend Of The Family

10. Capsized

