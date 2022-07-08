Kids often emulate their parents and North West is definitely her father's daughter. The nine-year-old has grown up in front of the world's eyes as her every public move is documented by the paparazzi. She is often seen traveling the world with one of her famous parents by her side, and like her father Kanye West, North seems to be aggravated with the unending attention.

In recent days, there have been more North sightings as she and her mother Kim Kardashian have been making their way through the fashion world. In a clip of North leaving a venue, she plainly asked the photogs why they were always following her around.



Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images

In an Instagram post, Kim showed off her recent luxury look, praised a few of her famous designer friends, and added a bit about bringing North along on her "work trips."

"So proud of my sweet friend @olivier_rousteing for designing this couture collection for @jeanpaulgaultier I couldn’t be more proud! As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom."

In a photo, Kim also showed a solemn-faced North at the fashion show holding up a piece of paper that had the word "Stop" written on it. Kardashian suggested it was comical to her daughter.

"For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show."

Check it out below.