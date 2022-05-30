Time flies by and we don't even notice it. One day, we're covering North West's birth, the child of Kim Kardashian and Ye, f.k.a. Kanye West, and the next, we're seeing how much she's grown. Kim Kardashian posted a pic with her oldest daughter on Instagram that has rather shocked fans to see her growth.

North was born in 2013, and Kim and Ye went on to have three more children together: Saint (born in 2015), Chicago (born in 2018), and Psalm (born in 2019). Even despite Kim and Ye's messy divorce, the two have continually shown love to their children at every chance they get. Kim recently posted a cute video of North singing along to "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's Encanto. In a new episode of The Kardashians, it was also revealed that Ye takes his kids to school in a fire truck to show he's a "super-dad." He consistently talks about his family struggles in his music, whether it's on his recent track with XXXTENTACION or his feature on Pusha T's It's Almost Dry with the song "Dreamin' of the Past."

Beyonce, Kim Kardashian with daughter North and Anna Wintour attend the adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 fashion show during New York Fashion Week Fall 2015 - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fans on Instagram were quick to marvel at North's growth. Some users drew comparisons between the two ("North slowly becoming Kim," wrote one user), while others compared North to Kim's other sisters like Kourtney and were in general shock and awe ("WHEN DID SHE GET SO GROWN", exclaimed another user).

We hope Kim and North had a great night together and that the family is doing well. You can see more reactions to their picture together below.



