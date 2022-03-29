Kim Kardashian is taking a break from filling her Instagram feed with luxurious fashion content to give us a behind-the-scenes look at some time spent with her family – more specifically, her oldest daughter, 8-year-old North West.

On Tuesday, March 29th, the mother of one shared a clip to her feed that takes viewers into the backseat of a vehicle, where North sits alongside her young friend, Ryan Romulus, as they dramatically perform "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's recently released animated hit, Encanto.

"North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno," the 41-year-old wrote in the caption. "And it’s still stuck in my head lol." As PEOPLE points out, North and Ryan are clearly Encanto enthusiasts, as they nailed every adlib, and were even able to accurately match the character's hand gestures and expressions during their impromptu performance.

If you follow the mother of four on Instagram, you may recall just a few weeks ago, when she shared a clip of her and her oldest son, Saint West, singing along to the popular tune.

Speaking of Saint – both his mom and dad, Kanye West, were spotted at his soccer game earlier this week, which provided fans of the former couple with some relief following the tumultuous divorce proceedings and social media posts of the last few months.

Elsewhere on Kardashian's IG page, she showed off a fancy new diamond chain with her name spelled out in pink jewels, as well as a new tattoo that her boyfriend Pete Davidson got as a tribute to her legal career – check that out here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any other updates from your favourite stars.

