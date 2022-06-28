For most kids, birthday parties are special occasions to eat cake and kick back with your closest friends, but for the Kardashian's offspring, they're a bit more luxurious than pizza and goody bags.

When Kim K's oldest daughter, North West, celebrated her 9th birthday on June 15th, her reality star mother chartered a private jet to take her and some of her gal pals to "Camp North," a spooky, wilderness campout complete with special effect makeup lessons and plenty of beautiful nature.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Earlier this month, the mother of four appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and during her interview, she dished about how the event came to be, revealing that her little girl's love for makeup was the inspiration.

"She does really good wounds and scars, she's really good at it. She was taking classes, and so she wanted to have a spooky wilderness-themed birthday party," the 41-year-old told the host. "So I took them out camping in the wilderness."

North wanted to teach her friends all the special effects skills she's learned from the teacher that her mom hired. "We took about eight kids," Kardashian said. "Eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness."

Nearly two weeks after the young girl's actual birthday, her mother delivered a photo dump for her Instagram followers, revealing some of the fun that went down, including matching pyjamas, an eerily-decorated airplane, and adorable individual indoor tents for each individual.

The girls also enjoyed sweet treats like hot chocolate and got to cool off while tubing out on the water – check it all out below, and see some more Instagram photos from Kim Kardashian that North West snapped for her here.





[Via]