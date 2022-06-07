After she and her sisters took over Italy in their gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana designer outfits for Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker, Kim K's feed has returned to business as usual, which means plenty of Balenciaga.

On Sunday, June 5th, the 41-year-old returned with a new carousel for her 316M followers – this one captured by a very special photographer. "Pics by North," she wrote in the caption, crediting her 8-year-old eldest child as the camerawoman who captured the impromptu at-home shoot.

NINO/Getty Images

Though recent uploads have seen her ready for vacation (and even rocking a teensy tiny g-string bikini on the beach), this time around Kardashian opted to cover most of her body, pulling on some skin-tight Balenciaga leggings and a cropped zipper-front hoodie in the same hue.

She carried one of the brand's signature hourglass bags – also pink – in her hand, and protected her eyes from the camera's flash with some silver sunglasses. As Page Six notes, The Kardashians star wore an identical outfit in a different colour scheme during her trip to London with boyfriend Pete Davidson last month.





Speaking of Davidson, he and his socialite girlfriend appear to be getting increasingly serious, as he was just spotted on a solo shopping trip in Los Angeles with her 6-year-old son Saint West, who held the Saturday Night Live alum's hand as they navigated The Grove together before grabbing a bite to eat at The Cheesecake Factory.





Kim isn't the only member of her family to be killing it on the 'gram lately; little sister Kylie Jenner has also been sharing plenty of must-see content, including some snapshots taken in her Jean Paul Gaultier "naked bikini" – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more streetwear news updates.

