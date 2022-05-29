Seeing as things are continuing to heat up between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, many fans were expecting to see the 28-year-old in attendance at the socialite's older sister's wedding, but alas, the filming of his final episode of Saturday Night Live got in the way. Nonetheless, the 41-year-old still managed to secure herself the best possible date.

On May 29th – a week after all the festivities – Kim dropped off a heartwarming series of photos with her eldest child, 8-year-old North West, posing with her in Italy. "Best Date Ever," she wrote in the caption.

NINO/Getty Images

While North was photographed with her mom on several occasions during the vacation, this one appears to be from when the Kardashian-Jenner clan first arrived in Italy, based on the SKIMS founder's Dolce & Gabbana cutout catsuit.

For the young girl's part, she also dressed in a monochrome fit, pairing jeans and a black short sleeve top baring a cross on the front with some kitten-heeled strappy sandals and her beautifully braided hair.





Sources told E! News that that same night, "The family booked out the entire restaurant for [their] celebration," adding that "The menu included handmade troife pasta with pesto, baked seabass, fresh fruit and coffee parfait with coffee liqueur. The meal was also paired with a selection of three Italian wines."

That's not the only fine dining that North has been doing as of late – days ago she was spotted heading to NOBU with her dad, Kanye West for a lunch date.

Not long after that, the father of four dropped off "True Love" with the late XXXTentacion, on which he addresses his custody battle with Kim – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

