Third time's the charm! After getting hitched in Las Vegas (and Santa Barbara), Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ready to do the damn thing for real, surrounded by their plethora of friends and family at a luxurious castle in Portofino, Italy.

As Page Six Style notes, the famous family began flocking overseas on Friday, with photos of them stepping out in stylish Dolce & Gabbana looks upon arrival already surfacing online. For her part, the bride-to-be wore a beautiful red sheer corseted gown paired with a fur stole in the same vibrant colour.

NINO/Getty Images

Younger sister Kim was photographed in a strappy cutout catsuit, still sporting the same white-blonde hair that she's had since the Met Gala earlier this month, while Khloé accessorized her corseted leopard-print gown with black sunglasses and large cross earrings.

Sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner both wore black looks; the former paired a tight little black dress with some sporty, white-striped accessories while the latter – walking hand in hand with her beau, Devin Booker – was seen in a satin bustier, a sheer shirt, and a cross pendant choker.

NINO/Getty Images

The group is said to have dined at Ristorante Puny on Friday evening, and on Saturday afternoon, more paparazzi snaps of the reality stars out and about in Italy appeared, revealing their glamorous vacation outfits and pre-wedding plans.

NINO/Getty Images

In other news, while mama Khloé attends her sister's wedding, Tristan Thompson has been sharing heartwarming content with their shared daughter, True – check it out below, along with more photos from the Kardashian's trip to beautiful Italy.

@realtristan13/Instagram Story

NINO/Getty Images

NINO/Getty Images

NINO/Getty Images

NINO/Getty Images

[Via] [Via]