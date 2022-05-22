Pete Davidson joked about his recent beef with Kanye West as well as his relationship with Ariana Grande during his final appearance on Saturday Day Live's "Weekend Update" segment. In addition to Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, and Kyle Mooney will be moving on from the iconic sketch comedy show.

"Hello Colin, Che, and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye [West]," Davidson opened his farewell.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Shortly after, he reflected on how far he's come over the last eight years. He recalled telling Lorne Michaels about his relationship with Grande: "I'll never forget this: I called him when I got engaged and said, 'Lorne, I just got engaged to Ariana Grande after dating for two weeks.' And he said, 'Oh! Hold on for dear life!'"

Davidson and Grande dated from May 2018 through October 2018.

As for how he's become so successful over the years, Davidson attributed his career growth to being white: "I never imagined this would be my life. Back then, I was just a skinny kid that no one knew which race I was. And now everyone knows I'm white because I became hugely successful while barely showing up to work. Look at me now, I'm aging like an old banana."

Davidson joined the cast of Saturday Night Live back in 2014 at just 20 years old.

Later in the night, he collaborated with Eminem for a sketch parodying "Forgot About Dre."

Check out Davidson's final "Weekend Update" below.

