Instead of using Instagram to express his feelings as of late, Kanye West has returned to making music. Late last night, he shared a posthumous collaboration with XXXTentacion called "True Love," and as TMZ points out, some of the lyrics find the 44-year-old reflecting on his custody battle with Kim Kardashian.

"Wait, when you see the kids? I'll see y'all tomorrow / Wait, when the sunset? I see y'all tomorrow / Wait, when I pick 'em up I feel like they borrowed / When I gotta return 'em scan 'em like a barcode," he raps less than a minute into the song.

Gotham/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Ye spits, "And you know all the nannies said, 'Daddy in Nebraska' / Let the kids dig a tunnel to my house like Chapo," seemingly expressing that he doesn't spend as much time with his four young children as he would hope.

Despite the distance from his family that he's clearly expressed feeling in his lyrics, paparazzi cameras caught the "Good Morning" rapper out with 8-year-old North for a father-daughter dinner date at Nobu on Thursday.

Funnily enough, last night not only saw the arrival of West's new single, but also a new episode of The Kardashians, during which Kim took a moment to formally apologize to the rest of her family for attacks that her ex had aimed at them on social media.

"I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family, and that I’ve never had the opportunity to just say, ‘I’m sorry guys,'" the SKIMS founder said during a confessional – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

