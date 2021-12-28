North West and her little sister, Chicago West, are seemingly better at retaining lyrics than some adults, including LeBron James. During a rap-a-long session to Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady," which Northie posted to social media, she tackled the classic hip-hop record with Chi-Chi.

Some celebrities, like LeBron, love to post themselves listening to new music but often mess up the lyrics. The internet loves to clown on the all-time basketball great for his inability to remember certain lyrics, but it seems as though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughters North and Chicago don't have that issue.



Pierre Suu/Getty Images

North, who already has braces at eight years old, sang along to the record in front of her family's Christmas tree, turning the camera on Chicago periodically, who rocked a gold chain, also mouthing out the lyrics. This isn't really breaking news, but it's definitely cute.

Recently, North was warned about using social media too much, with her cousin Mason Disick telling her mother, Kim, about her live streams. "I don't wanna disrespect north but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that," said Mason in the message.

Check out North and Chicago's cover of "The Real Slim Shady" below. Do you think North will be a superstar like her mother and father?