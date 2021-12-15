To those who actually keep up with the Kardashians, North West has been a source of entertainment. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest is only eight-years-old but she has been making waves on social media. Kim recently launched a TikTok account with her daughter where they post selfies and execute online challenges, but the young West has been causing a bit of havoc after she went on Livestream and showed off her mansion.

While running through her home, North expressed that she really isn't permitted to go Live, but she did it anyway. She floated from room to room, even interrupting Kim's relaxation time, and now, her cousin Mason Disick has shown concern over her behavior.



Pierre Suu / Contributor / Getty Images

Kim uploaded a screenshot of Mason, son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, writing a lengthy message about North's recent behaviors.

"I don't wanna disrespect north but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that," the Instagram DM reads. "I did the exact same thing as she did i would so the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said." He added, "Just in case for safety."

Kim responded by saying that North feels bad about going Live and wouldn't do so in the future, but maybe if Mason spoke with her about it one on one, she would understand better. "I'd love to talk to her about it," he said.

"A helpful king," Kim wrote over one screenshot. Check it out below.