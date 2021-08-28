Noreaga says that he's spoken with Shyheim one on one and the two rappers hashed things out after Noreaga's recent comments on Wu-Tang Clan affiliates. After speaking for 10 minutes, N.O.R.E. says he invited Shyheim on his Drink Champs podcast.

"Just spoke to @Shyheim_Rugged for 10 minutes DIRECT - NO middle men - Just Slime & Shy 1 on 1," Noreaga wrote on Twitter, Saturday afternoon. "ALL POSITIVE ENERGY! Grown men sh** only! We spoke our peace; & he got his OFFICIAL invite to @DrinkChamps! Hopefully he accepts!"



Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

The beef between the rappers began when Noreaga called Wu-Tang Clan affiliates "flunkies." He later apologized and admitted that "we might joke a little too much."

Earlier in the day, N.O.R.E. vented on the social media platform about minding his own business and not being a "sucker."

"If u wake up thinking bout another man n what he doing in stead of getting money n minding ya Buisness u sick!!!" he wrote.

In another tweet, he added: "I’ve been known for plenty of things in this industry but being. Sucker has never and will never be 1 of them u know better as well."

Check out Noreaga's series of tweets below.