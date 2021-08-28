As promised, Drink Champs has returned to put the gossip to rest following their interview with Mickey Factz. During the episode, the group spoke about Wu-Tang Clan's affiliates—artists that host Noreaga referred to as "flunkies." This rubbed some the wrong way and several of the rappers surfaced to put Noreaga in his place. Later, Drink Champs announced that they would address the controversy, and they've returned this evening (August 27), to issue their apology.

"We want to be clear. Our show is fun, our show is about giving flowers, our show is about showing love," said Noreaga in a video. "Every now and then, you know, we might joke a little too much and say something that we wasn't supposed to say. But our show is about giving flowers and especially to people who's been there before us, been there as we was there, and definitely after we were there. We [have] always been about that."

Co-host DJ EFN chimed in that they "take ownership" of what was said, adding that it should have never happened. However, Noreaga clarified that he wasn't speaking about all of the artists that responded to the controversy while reiterating that the platform is all about "love" and giving flowers. Although he claimed he handled the situation off-air, they called Killah Priest to have a public, yet virtual, discourse.

DJ EFN said they were not trying to tarnish anyone's name or legacy. "Especially to Wu-Tang or any Wu-Tang affiliates," added N.O.R.E. "But, for us using that word, we are extremely wrong. I was extremely wrong. I was the person that used the word, so I'm gonna take blame of that. I'ma say I'm extremely wrong."

Check out the video below.

