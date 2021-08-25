The entire premise of Drink Champs is to have a few alcoholic beverages, let loose, and allow the untold stories of the past to be recounted in full. The show's had a few tense moments in the past that led to some semi-serious confrontations (i.e. Lamar Odom's interview). However, N.O.R.E. and the gang found themselves under fire after comments made about Wu-Tang's Killa Beez during their interview with Mickey Factz. The "Superthug" rapper referred to Wu-Tang affiliates Shyheim, Sunz Of Man, and Killarmy "flunkies."



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

"N***as get drunk and run they mouth, and don’t know what you talkin’ about," Shyheim, Ghostface Killah's cousin, said in a video posted to Instagram. "I ain’t ever been nobody’s flunky or nonexistent. I am the true and living god. I’m in present time, n***a. Fuck outta here. Flunky, n***a—I’m Shyheim. And my albums is better than your albums. Fuck outta here. Go against my Killa Beez then.”

Killarmy's 9th Prince echoed these sentiments in comments to HipHopDX. "None of Noreaga’s albums can compare to any of the Killarmy albums. Challenging any of my Wu-Tang Killa Beez brethren is like sliding down on a razor into a pool of alcohol," he said.

While things began to escalate on social media, DJ EFN slid into Shyheim's comments to extend an olive branch. "I got mad respect for all the wu affiliates including you which is why I even mentioned your name," EFN said in the comments. "I know it came off foul by that word being used but y’all most definitely not flunkys. Much respect and hope to have y’all at the @drinkchamps table."

EFN's comment did not cut it for Shyheim who demanded "compensation" for the "defamation of character."

"@whoscrazy na n***a fuck all that we want a public apology on the show and monetary compensation for the disrespect and defamation of character and then and only then we can go back to being civilized," Shyheim wrote.

On Wednesday morning, a statement was released on Drink Champs' Instagram page promising that this matter would be addressed and clarified on Friday. "Drink Champs gets together Friday at which point we will address the misunderstanding concerning the Wu affiliates. We won’t let any media source, blogger or social media turn this into something it’s not," the statement reads.

Mickey Factz also issued a lengthy statement on Instagram where he apologized for any disrespect towards the Wu-Tang Clan and their affiliates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mickey Factz (@mickey.factz)