Ahead of the season's official arrival on September 8th, the first trailer to come of Season 2 of Wu-Tang: An American Saga is here.

In season 1, which featured the likes of Dave East as Method Man and Joey Bada$$ as Inspectah Deck, focused on the mere beginnings of the crew before Wu-Tang itself was ever formed. The new season will bring fans into the creation of the actual group and their debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Notably, Joey Bada$$ will not reprise his role as he is replaced by Uyoata Udi of This Is Us and Watchmen.

The new trailer arrives just shortly after the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York revealed that it sold the only copy of Wu-Tang's Once Upon A Time In Shaolin album, previously seized from disgraced "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli.

The most recent buyer and purchasing price remain undisclosed though prosecutors said that it covered the $7.4 million forfeiture judgment balance. New York attorney Peter Scoolidge, however, identified himself as the facilitator of the purchase, stating that his client would soon reveal themselves " in the next 30 to 60 days."

Scoolidge's connection to the case as an attorney who has previously represented other artists and producers attempting to collect royalties and proper payment from the first sale of the album to Shkreli, however, has raised speculation that members of the Wu-Tang Clan may have bought the album back themselves. Time will surely tell.