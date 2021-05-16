Drake's long-time producer at OVO Sound, Noah "40" Shebib, put out a statement in support of Palestine on Instagram, Sunday, amidst a weeks-long bombing of Gaza by Israel that has resulted in the deaths of at least 192 people, including 58 children and 34 women. Over 1,200 others have been wounded.

40 recommends his followers check out the documentary, Al-Nakba: The Palestinian Catastrophe, which examines the history of Israel and the displacement of 750,000 Palestinians:

I hate making these posts. It’s like a big deja vu that has been reoccurring my entire life and beyond. So what I’ll say is that “Al-Nakba: The Palestinian catastrophe” is an incredible documentary on YouTube that can help everyone understand the Palestinian struggle. I will also say that I recognize I’m making this comment from a country that is a colonial state. This is a world issue #landback



As Hamas militants attempt to fire rockets into Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says an end to the bombing of Gaza is not imminent.

Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children during the last week of violence.

Saturday, Israel Defense Forces leveled a high-rise building in Gaza, which housed The Associated Press and Al-Jazeera, claiming that it was being used by Hamas intelligence offices.

AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt released a statement saying he is "shocked and horrified" by the bombing.

He added: "We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building. This is something we actively check to the best of our ability. We would never knowingly put our journalists at risk."

The United Nations Security Council is set to convene, Sunday, to discuss the hostilities.

