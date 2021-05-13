If you have been watching the news, then you may be aware of what has been happening between Isreal and Palestine. Images and photos of the Israeli military ejecting Palestinian families from their homes or Hamas and Israel's rockets flying through the sky in the middle of the night or airstrikes devastating Gaza have taken over timelines, and the conflict has caused several celebrities to speak out. Many have chosen sides over the controversial political human rights issue, and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has received backlash after sharing her thoughts.

Gadot, who was previously a fighter for the Israeli Defense Force, reportedly tweeted that she was heartbroken over what is going on overseas. “Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation,” Gadot tweeted. “Our neighbors deserve the same."



Fatima Shbair / Stringer / Getty Images

"I pray for the victims and their families. I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we can live side by side in peace," she said. “This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long.” Israel has stood accused of "ethnic cleansing" according to Palestine supporters and soon Gadot faced a slew of backlash.

However, there were those who stood up for the actress, including Republican Senator Ted Cruz, but it all became too much for Gadot. She eventually turned off her comments, but that hasn't stopped the uproar. She's a leading trending topic on social media and her polarizing stance is being discussed worldwide.

Check out a few responses below.

