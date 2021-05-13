Gal Gadot recently faced an onslaught of backlash after she tweeted her concerns regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, and Rihanna has faced a bit of it herself. In recent weeks, there has been increasing awareness regarding the airstrikes between Israel and Palestine as supporters of both sides have taken to social media in real-time to post updates. Rihanna surfaced on social media this evening (May 12) where she shared that she was distraught over the distressing news of innocent people dying in the crossfire.

"My heart is breaking with the violence I'm seeing displayed between Israel and Palestine!" the singer wrote in a text image shared on Instagram.



Fatima Shbair / Stringer / Getty Images

"I can't bare to see it! Innocent Israeli and Palestinian children are hiding in bomb shelters, over 40 lives lost in Gaza alone, at least 13 of whom were also innocent children! There needs to be some kind of resolve! We are sadly watching innocent people fall victim to notions perpetuated by government and extremists, and this cycle needs to be broken." In the caption, she wrote, "I stand with humanity!"

This isn't the first time Rihanna has taken to social media to discuss controversial political topics. She has actively posted messages about Black Lives Matter, she vocalized her distaste for former President Donald Trump, she addressed the farmer's protest in India, she's advocated for undocumented Mexican immigrants, she voiced support for Sudan, and she sent messages supporting Americans Indigenous peoples during Thanksgiving. ans have also noted that seven years ago, she tweeted "Free Palestine," but the tweet has reportedly been deleted. Still, alleged screenshots have been shared.

