Memphis rapper NLE Choppa, who first rose to fame back in 2019, is speaking about his evolution both as a person and musician. NLE Choppa opened up and went into great detail about his struggles with mental health, meditation, loyalty, and broke down the recent airport altercation in his interview with The Breakfast Club on January 26.

Discussing the steps he took to better the aspects of his life that his “soul wasn’t happy with,” NLE goes in-depth about his lowest points, “to the points where suicide was in consideration.”

“It was a feeling internally. Just seeking some type of peace, some type of love, I felt I wasn’t getting with the industry,” he explained. “Because I feel like when you blow up you get introduced to drugs, jewelry, money, sex, and everything you want but nothing you need. I just realized internally it was stuff I needed deeper than that.”

The 19-year-old described his prayers and how his meditation saved him from self-harm, allowing him to focus on his well-being and growth.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Despite his self-exploration and attempts to better his mind, health, and body, a video of the hip-hop star recently went viral on Twitter of an altercation between him and another man at the airport. The clip reveals NLE Choppa walking in the airport before a man runs up to him and a fight can be heard.

“Just lucky to say it was in the airport and I wasn’t out in public or something, because, honestly bro, the mind state I’m in, the mind state I be in, I’m very mature. I’m very disciplined to a certain extent. I got a big pride and I move off respect, that’s one thing with me. So I feel once I’m disrespected and I get to that point like anything is possible,” he explained.

The rapper goes on to discuss the incident:

“He probably wouldn’t have walked out of that situation alive and I probably would have walked out of that situation in jail. So I’m just very fortunate of how stuff plays out a lot of the time.”

NLE continues to handle his business, left and right, making sure to let his haters know he sees their comments and he does not care. Regardless of these obstacles and the criticism he’s received, he is focused on making the year his year by achieving a better mind, body, and soul.

Check out the full interview below.