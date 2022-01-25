Memphis rapper NLE Choppa was recently involved in a physical altercation at the airport when a fan approached him and seemingly taunted him, which prompted the rapper to throw a punch. Choppa hit the ground for a brief moment before getting back up, but the fight seemingly did not last over a few seconds.

The man who attacked NLE Choppa claimed to be a fan of YoungBoy Never Broke Again by repping "Big 4ktrey" in a post on social media but in a conversation with DJ Akademiks on his Off The Record podcast, Choppa says the man did not approach him as such.









"He came to me as a fan, I could tell, I could tell he was a fan. That's why I was finna deescalate 'cause I had my earphones in and I just didn't hear [him]," said Choppa. "Nobody scared. It was crazy. He jumped at me and I'm like, 'What the f*ck?' In a split second of me thinking, I was like, man, should I pop on this n***a, man? And I just went ahead and fired on him because I feel like if I would have turned my back and walked off, he would have sucker-punched me or did whatever. So I just went ahead and popped it off 'cause where I'm from--."

DJ Akademiks cut him off at that point and mentioned that the narrative surrounding the altercation was that the man was a fan of NBA YoungBoy, but Choppa disputes that much.

"He wasn't a YoungBoy fan," said Choppa. "That's why I hate the media. 'Cause they twist sh*t up."

Watch the video below, as well as NLE Choppa's full interview with DJ Akademiks underneath.



