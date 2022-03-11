NLE Choppa Releases "The Gender Reveal Song" After Girlfriend Suffers Miscarriage

While Memphis rapper NLE Choppa's new song, "The Gender Reveal Song," will likely be wildly popular given the sweet context of the record, the timing of its release is heartbreaking. Just a few days ago, the 19-year-old artist announced that his girlfriend, Marissa Da’Nae, had suffered a miscarriage. The emotional new song is dedicated to their unborn son, Seven Da'Shun Potts.

Choppa raps about his unborn baby with excitement on the record, claiming that he will be there for his child regardless of whether it's a boy or a girl.

Explaining why he released the song today, Choppa said, "The first gender reveal I was apart of ever was one to remember god blessed me with a baby boy but a few months later decided to turn him into a angel to watch over me and my partner which is understandable, respectable, and a beautiful hurt. Sooo I decided to release this song today for all the couples out there who have a gender reveal coming up or planning one in the future. May god bless y'all's journey and I pray every queen has a divine delivery love you all and thank you."





The short song follows the release of Choppa's latest full-length project, Me Vs. Me, which showed steps toward maturity from the teenage rapper.

Listen to NLE Choppa's "The Gender Reveal Song" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

If it's a girl, get ready for the tea parties

A girl, get ready for the pink barbies

A girl, make sure that her heart is guarded

Cause a girl sometimes can become a target

If it's a boy, make sure you and him play catch

If it's a boy, make sure y'all have a talk about sex

If it's a boy, make sure he treat a woman with respect

Forgive, forget, never regret, and protect