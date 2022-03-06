In December, NLE Choppa and his girlfriend Marissa announced that she was pregnant and was to have a baby boy, which they were set to name Seven Da’Shun Potts. Seven was going to take Choppa's last name, as Marissa had preached in January how loving and supportive NLE had been throughout their relationship and her pregnancy.

Sadly, however, this weekend the couple announced that Marissa had a miscarriage with their child. In an Instagram story post announcing the tragedy, Marissa talked about how much Choppa, legally named Bryson Potts, has helped her cope with the loss: ""Talking bout this is so hard. But with Bryson next to me and being my supporter, this has helped me more. Losing our Son is so hard for me, I couldn't function. But he has pulled me through and I'm thankful to have you by my side and with me along this journey."

She continued by saying she hopes she can help women who have been through the same loss as her, and that this journey taught her a lot: "There's a lot of women who suffer the things I suffer and go through the same things I go through. So this also helps to open up and let other women know that they aren't alone. Thank you for all the kind words we truly appreciate it. Thank you Seven, for helping mommy grow more into a better person, pushing me into being more healthier and being the reason for me to continue to fight. I love you and I truly do appreciate the time we spent growing together and bonding. You have truly gave mommy more hope. We love you baby. Seven Da’Shun Potts. #Forever7"

In an Instagram story following this announcement, Marissa reiterated how she still wants to be a mother in the future: "I know that one day I'll be able to have a healthy baby and be the mother I always dreamed of being. No matter how much this has hurt me. I have to continue to keep fighting. Thank you for all your kind words and I truly appreciate it. I'm gonna take a lil break again from social media but I truly appreciate it. Thank you guys."

NLE Choppa also took to Twitter to make a brief statement about the miscarriage, honoring his son: "Seven Da’Shun Potts #FOREVER7 RIP My Lil One."

Choppa and Marissa also posted a vlog on YouTube discussing the miscarriage. Check it out below.