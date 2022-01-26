NLE Choppa Delivers Some Aggression On Funk Flex

At this point, all up and coming artists and rappers know that freestyling on Funk Flex is a rite of passage. From Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, to the legendary "Gorgeous" rendition with Kanye West and Pusha T, the biggest names in hip-hop have come through and laid some bars down. Funk Flex himself, a bar aficionado of sorts, said that not just anyone can show up and show out. This time, it was NLE Choppa's turn to test his abilities on the revered platform.

Choppa was tasked with rapping over the classic "Who Shot Ya" instrumental, performed by the late great Biggie Smalls, produced by Nashiem Myrick. This isn't the first time this beat was offered as the challenge for a guest of Funk Flex, considering the previously mentioned Kendrick Lamar rapped over the same canvas. This is not stated in comparison, though, as both artists performed well in their own regards. Choppa provided a relentless aggression and poise for such a young rapper, and even tied the verses together with a makeshift hook.

NLE Choppa, at only 19 years old, is an artist on the rise. He released his debut album, Top Shotta, in August of 2020. Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, and Chief Keef all made appearances on the project. Top Shotta debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. While not the most lyrically dense or complex project, NLE Choppa certainly knows his way around a beat and can delve into vulnerable subjects and occurances when he wants. A good example of this is the aptly named track "Depression," which rounds out the Top Shotta project.

Quotable Lyrics

On my daughter heartbeat, I done killed before,

You can let the lightskin sh*t fool you, though,

Yeah I'm conscious, but I'm quick to leave a n***a unwoke,

Put my trust in this gun, nicknamed it Hope