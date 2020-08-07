mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NLE Choppa Shares Debut "Top Shotta" Ft. Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Chief Keef, & Mulatto

Erika Marie
August 07, 2020 02:18
Top Shotta
NLE Choppa

Over a year after bursting into the rap scene, NLE Choppa is ready to formally introduce himself to the world with "Top Shotta."


Hoping to make Memphis proud, 17-year-old NLE Choppa has finally delivered his much-anticipated debut album, Top Shotta. The young artist has been making waves since his breakout single "Shotta Flow" quickly became a favorite among rap fans and now he's given the world an official introduction. The new father has recently caused concerns on social media after he shared distressing messages about his mental health struggles, and you'll find that he tackles those heavy topics, among others, on Top Shotta.

NLE Choppa calls on a few industry friends to help carry a bit of the rap weight on his debut effort including Roddy Ricch, Chief Keef, Lil Baby, and Mulatto. If Choppa plays his cards right, he'll have a long career ahead of him, so stream Top Shotta and let us know what you think of NLE Choppa's debut drop-off.

Tracklist

1. Daydream
2. Double Bacc
3. Make Em Say ft. Mulatto
4. Camelot
5. Walk Em Down ft. Roddy Ricch
6. Murda Talk
7. Who TF Up in My Trap
8. Shotta Flow 3
9. Top Shotta Flow
10. Shotta Flow 4 ft. Chief Keef
11. Shotta Flow 5
12. Neighborhood Watch
13. Can't Take It
14. Gamble With My Heart
15. Molly
16. Paranoid
17. Narrow Road ft. Lil Baby
18. Watch Out for the Narcs
19. Make It Happen
20. Depression

