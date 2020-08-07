NLE Choppa Shares Debut "Top Shotta" Ft. Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Chief Keef, & Mulatto

Hoping to make Memphis proud, 17-year-old NLE Choppa has finally delivered his much-anticipated debut album, Top Shotta. The young artist has been making waves since his breakout single "Shotta Flow" quickly became a favorite among rap fans and now he's given the world an official introduction. The new father has recently caused concerns on social media after he shared distressing messages about his mental health struggles, and you'll find that he tackles those heavy topics, among others, on Top Shotta.

NLE Choppa calls on a few industry friends to help carry a bit of the rap weight on his debut effort including Roddy Ricch, Chief Keef, Lil Baby, and Mulatto. If Choppa plays his cards right, he'll have a long career ahead of him, so stream Top Shotta and let us know what you think of NLE Choppa's debut drop-off.

Tracklist

1. Daydream

2. Double Bacc

3. Make Em Say ft. Mulatto

4. Camelot

5. Walk Em Down ft. Roddy Ricch

6. Murda Talk

7. Who TF Up in My Trap

8. Shotta Flow 3

9. Top Shotta Flow

10. Shotta Flow 4 ft. Chief Keef

11. Shotta Flow 5

12. Neighborhood Watch

13. Can't Take It

14. Gamble With My Heart

15. Molly

16. Paranoid

17. Narrow Road ft. Lil Baby

18. Watch Out for the Narcs

19. Make It Happen

20. Depression