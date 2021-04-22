The central focus on and off social media recently has been police-involved shooting deaths, especially children. In the wake of receiving the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, we were made aware of the news regarding Chicago officers shooting and killing unarmed 13-year-old Adam Toledo, and just yesterday (April 20), news broke about Columbus, Ohio police officer Nicholas Reardon taking the life of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant.

Celebrities from all industry backgrounds have come forward to weigh in with their opinions, and while conservatives go after LeBron James over his controversial tweet about Ma'Khia, NLE Choppa shared his theory about why there have been ever-increasing deaths at the hands of the police.



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

"At this point these police officers doing premeditated murders," Choppa tweeted without speaking specifically about any case."These ain’t coincidences, this sh*t getting planned before it even happens just to keep us vibrating low and wanting justice that we not getting. Only a matter of time before these marches turn into war [one hundred emoji]."

Many of the rapper's fans co-signed his sentiments and let him know that they were thinking the same. Check out the tweet below and let us know if you agree with Choppa.



