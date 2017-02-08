Police shootings
- MusicNLE Choppa Believes The Police Are Executing "Premeditated Murders"The rapper shares his thoughts on how things are "planned" why "marches" will eventually "turn into war."By Erika Marie
- TVIce-T Says "Law & Order: SVU" Will Tackle Police Brutality, Racial ProfilingThings are heating up next season and Ice-T revealed what viewers can expect.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentAmandla Stenberg Says White People Crying From "The Hate You Give" Was A Goal"The Hate You Give" has been receiving rave reviews since its release last week. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyNew Footage From Stephon Clark Shooting Shows Secrecy & Incompetence From OfficersPolice ask each other to mute their mics after the shooting. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyStephon Clark Was Unarmed & Shot 20 Times: His Family Wants JusticeStephon Clark was carrying a cell phone when police unloaded. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyStudy Shows Blacks More Likely Unarmed Than Whites In Police ShootingsThe study analyzed 991 deadly police shootings from 2015.By hnhh