Just a few weeks after Nipsey Hussle's estate was sued over his single "Hustle & Motivate," after a singer claimed she never got paid for her work on the track, another artist by the name of Bradley Davis has now come through to file a lawsuit over unpaid royalties. According to The Blast, Bradley states that he wrote Nipsey's Victory Lap song Rap "N*****" along with Johnathan Nezey and Daruis Martin.

His documents detail how the fallen rapper never got permission to feature the song on the album and didn't pay proper royalties to him or the collaborators. Bradley further states that Johnathan and Darius have "contractually granted [him] equitable entitlement to royalties as joint authors of "Rap N*****." Bradley has not stated how much he wants from the lawsuit but is requesting that the royalties be calculated on how much Victory Lap has pulled in.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

While Nipsey is resting in paradise, his posthumous collaborations are taking off and his recent PUMA drop is proof since the sneaker collection sold out in an hour. The kicks came in three colorway offerings going for $90 each.

"Designed in partnership with Nipsey Hussle, the PUMA x TMC Collection pays tribute to Nipsey’s vision and legacy," PUMA stated before the launch. "On September 5th, 2019 the collection will be available with 100% of the net proceeds from the sales going directly to the Neighborhood “Nip” Foundation. Nipsey always put his community first and we know he wouldn’t want it any other way.