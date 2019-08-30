Puma will be honoring Nipsey Hussle next Thursday, September 5 with the release of their collaborative collection, featuring a range of apparel as well as multiple colorways of the Puma California sneaker.

The brand officially introduced the 19-piece collection earlier this week but today we have a closer look at the trio of Puma Californias, including an exclusive white and blue "Friends & Family" colorway.

Nipsey Hussle x PUMA California TMC/Puma

Each of the three sneakers, priced at $90 each, feature a combination of leather and mesh on the upper with TMC detailing on the heel and a co-branding hangtag.

The PUMA x TMC debut collection will be available in-stores and online starting September 5. 100% of the net proceeds from the sales of the collection to the Neighborhood “Nip” Foundation.

Continue scrolling to take a closer look at the upcoming collection.

