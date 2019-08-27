PUMA will be releasing their collaborative collection with Nipsey Hussle on September 5, and they'll be honoring the later rapper by donating 100% of the net proceeds from the sales of the collection to the Neighborhood “Nip” Foundation.

Today, the brand dropped off images of the upcoming 19-piece collection, which includes marathon-themed MCS tracksuits, two colorways of the PUMA California sneaker, and more.

PUMA x TMC Collection

Nipsey's team released a statement regarding the PUMA partnership earlier this month, which includes the following message:

"This project is very special to our team and we’re handling it with the utmost care to ensure it’s delivered exactly as Nipsey envisioned it. It’s a privilege for us to honor his commitment and carry out this project for people to receive a personally curated collection by Nip Hussle Tha Great."

According to PUMA, each of the pieces in the collection include various overlays and imagery signature to PUMA and Nipsey, including elements created to represent California and Nipsey’s The Marathon Continues messaging throughout.

The PUMA x TMC debut collection will be available in-stores and online starting September 5. Continue scroll for additional images of the gear.

