It appears Nipsey Hussle’s daughter, Emani, has been getting some help recently following the tragic death of her father. TMZ reports that Emani and her mother, Tanisha Foster, have been seeing a grief counselor, and are "making excellent progress and are both benefiting" from the sessions.

This news surfaced Thursday during a court hearing over a custody battle for Emani. Nipsey’s family and Tanisha have been locked in a bitter custody war over Emani ever since Nipsey's murder on March 31. His family has said Tanisha is unfit to raise his daughter, but Tanisha continues to fight back and wants custody. She, along with Lauren London & Sam Asghedom were all in court yesterday fighting for Emani’s custody, but the only thing made public was their recent grief counseling participation.

"I am pleased to report that my client and her daughter have each had private grief counseling sessions," Foster's attorney wrote in the legal documents before adding that the two are "making excellent progress and are both benefiting by the grief counseling."

In addition to that, a judge set October 15th as the trial date for custody of Emani. He also named Sam permanent administrator of Nipsey's estate, but that was to be expected.

We’ll keep you posted once more on Emani’s custody battle is figured out. Who do you think should get her?

