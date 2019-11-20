When the nominations for last year's Grammy Awards ceremony were announced, hip-hop fans were ecstatic to see Nipsey Hussle's name on the card, being celebrated for his highly-acclaimed album Victory Lap. After his tragic passing this year, the Recording Academy took a hard look at all of his musical contributions from the last twelve months -- namely his hit single with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy -- determining that he deserves a few extra nominations this time around.

Two of Nipsey Hussle's posthumous collaborations are being recognized on the highest musical awards platform. The Grammy Awards come around once per annum and we're always pleased to discover which artists will be championed for their hard work. With "Racks In The Middle" and "Higher," a collaboration between himself, DJ Khaled, and John Legend, all earning spots on the nomination chart, a total of three nods have been given to the late Hussle. He will be included in the following categories: Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance, and Best Rap Song.

Do you think Nipsey will walk away with any posthumous wins? He's up against some stiff competition in each category but there is no denying that it would be an incredibly bittersweet moment to see him finally get the props he deserves from the Grammy Awards.