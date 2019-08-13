Ninja's switch from Twitch to Microsoft's burgeoning Mixer platform has prompted him to become more socially responsible. It only makes sense. With money comes power, and with power comes... you know the rest. But not everyone in the stratosphere is happy to watch Ninja swell up; in fact, the folks at Twitch were so incensed by his departure, they opted to leave his channel open to the vultures - the caveat being: the ad space would be open to the highest, regardless of the smut factor.

The smut factor is incidentally what drew Ninja's ire. After watching his channel go through several strange permutations, his breaking occurred when Twitch allowed for a livestreaming porn entity to run amok on his page. And with that, Ninja issued a written statement condemning Twitch's business practices.

“They don’t do this for anyone else that’s offline, by the way, just me. And there are also other streamers who have signed with other platforms whose stream and the channel remains the same," he clamored in a Twitter PSA.

He was also mindful of his influence in the matter - enough to apologize, for allowing his relationship with Twitch to reach such a low point, following his exit. The above Twitter video, titled "Disgusted and so sorry." pretty much encapsulates his stance on the issue; below is the screen-capped evidence provided by Twitter user @KEEMSTAR.

