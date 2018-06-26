gamer
- SportsJosh Hart Rages At COD And Stomps Keyboard In Fit Of AngerJosh Hart was so upset that he had to let out his frustrations.By Alexander Cole
- GamingNinja "Disgusted" With Twitch For Allowing "Livestream Porn" On Old ChannelNinja's old Twitch account is in complete disarray.By Devin Ch
- Gaming"Fortnite" Has Gamers Split With Brand New Season Ten Battle PassThe battle royale game is still going strong.By Alexander Cole
- GamingA New "Playerunknown's Battlegrounds" Game Is In DevelopmentA new "Playerunknown's Battlegrounds" is in the works.By hnhh
- Entertainment"Cuphead" Gets A Nintendo Switch Port, Complete With Xbox Live SupportThe cult fave that is "Cuphead" is joining the Nintendo Switch ranks on April 18th,By Devin Ch
- GamingJack Black Is Coming For Ninja And Pewdiepie With New YouTube ChannelNot sure anyone saw this one coming.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLupe Fiasco's "DROGAS WAVE" Pushed Up To September 21 After LeakLupe Fiasco "DROGAS WAVE" is dropping a week early.By Devin Ch
- MusicPusha T Wishes Gamer A Speedy Recovery After Madden Tournament ShootingPusha T sends Larry Legend his blessings as the gamer goes into surgery.By Aron A.
- GamingPro-Gamer Dumps “World’s Sexiest Weathergirl” To Have More Time For "Call Of Duty"This gamer takes his craft seriously. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyVideo Game Developper Dies By Suicide, Lighting Herself On FireThe indie game creator claimed to have struggled with homelessness.By Zaynab