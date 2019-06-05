Gaming has never really been synonymous with personal hygiene due to the age-old stereotypes that gamers rather bask in their filth to play video games than take a shower. However, Microsoft and Axe are trying to change that. The tech giant and the men's grooming company have teamed up for an Xbox body wash, shower gel, and deodorant.



Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Axe's parent company, Unilever Lynx -- which brands Axe products as Lynx outside of North America -- announced their new product line which will be exclusive to Australia come July. Xbox ANZ boss Tania Chee said that users can use the products to "power up" in the morning before heading out the door.

The official description for the product says, "Lynx Xbox is a fresh scent of pulsing green citrus, featuring top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon, aromatic herbal middle notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and clearwood. Containing a range of natural essential oils, the Xbox Lynx range comes with a sleek new look and features a body spray, deodorant, and shower gel."

Unfortunately, not everyone is stoked about this. The creator of Xbox, Seamus Blackley, seemingly threw shade at Microsoft for collaborating with Xbox. "I seriously and honestly have no comment," he wrote on Twitter. "I have no idea what a comment would even be on this. I’m frankly thinking of just going and drinking heavily at this point."

[Via]