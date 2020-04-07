Just a few months ago, the Coronavirus was something that no American was worried about. It was simply a phenomenon that was happening abroad. Of course, things have drastically changed all around the world as most countries are under lockdown. People are being told to stay indoors so they don't get infected or infect other people. Over a million people have tested positive for the virus and thousands have died. With that being said, healthcare workers are desperate for protective equipment that can help prevent being infected by patients.

Nike is now joining the fight to help healthcare workers as they are manufacturing face shields and respirator lenses. These items are being made using materials that Nike would have used to make apparel and sneakers. According to Miko Enomoto, M.D., an associate professor of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine at the Oregon Health & Science University, these items will go a long way to help all of the healthcare workers out there.

Image via Nike

“Without proper facial protection, healthcare workers are at a higher risk of contracting the virus, which could place substantial strain on the healthcare workforce in the months ahead,” Enomoto said. “The full-face shields help protect healthcare workers’ faces and also help to prolong the length we can safely use a surgical or N95 mask. Nike’s generous response to the COVID-19 crisis helps to instill an added layer of confidence and support for healthcare workers, that we can safely carry out the jobs we were born to do.”

This is Nike's latest effort in combatting COVID-19. Recently, they announced their highest-ranking officials would be donating $15 million to relief efforts. Clearly, Nike is taking this seriously.

