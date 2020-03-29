Healthcare workers
- TVMegan Thee Stallion & Ellen DeGeneres Surprise Healthcare Worker With $50kMegan Thee Stallion and Ellen DeGeneres surprised a healthcare worker with $50,000, Thursday.ByCole Blake2.3K Views
- SneakersNike Makes Massive Sneaker Donation To Healthcare WorkersNike is making sure healthcare workers are covered during the Coronavirus crisis.ByAlexander Cole1081 Views
- Pop CultureDrake Provides Update On New Album During Diddy's IG LiveDrake provides an update on his next album during Diddy's Instagram live event.ByCole Blake10.6K Views
- SneakersNike To Combat Coronavirus By Manufacturing Medical EquipmentNike is doing everything it can to help healthcare workers fight the deadly Coronavirus.ByAlexander Cole1116 Views
- TechUber Pledges 10 Million Free Rides & Deliveries To Healthcare WorkersUber pledges 10 million free rides and food deliveries to healthcare workers and others affected by COVID-19.ByCole Blake1.6K Views
- Pop CultureDJ Khaled Provides Medical Supplies For Miami & New York HospitalsDJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck, teamed up with Direct Relief to provide protective equipment to healthcare workers in New York and Miami.ByLynn S.905 Views
- RandomLizzo Thanks Healthcare Workers By Giving Hospital Staffers Free LunchesLizzo wanted to give back to the healthcare workers who have operated tirelessly through this COVID-19 quarantine.ByErika Marie1.6K Views
- Pop CultureDiddy Shows Support For Healthcare Workers With IG VideoDiddy drops a video on Instagram encouraging fans to show support to healthcare workers during the Coronavirus pandemic.ByCole Blake1497 Views
- PoliticsDonald Trump Implies Hospital Workers Are Stealing Masks In NYCDonald Trump made a serious accusation against hospital workers during his press conference, Sunday.ByCole Blake4.0K Views