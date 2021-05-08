Nicki Minaj has always been known to have one of the most loyal fanbases in the industry. After yesterday's "LLC Party," the power of the Barbz is truly indisputable. In just a few hours, fans of the Queen were able to earn her a hit single this year without dropping a sliver of new music.

After getting "LLC Party" trending on social media, the Barbz helped the fan-favorite Queen cut skyrocket up the iTunes chart, eventually peaking at No.1 on the iTunes overall chart and No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap chart. "LLC," a three-year-old track, has become Nicki's best-selling single in 2021, all off the strength of the Barbz. To celebrate the momentous affair, fellow female emcee CupcakKe decided to treat Nicki fans to a cash giveaway.

Before kicking off the surprise giveaway, the Chicago emcee sent out a congratulatory tweet. “LLC just hit #1 congratulations to @NICKIMINAJ & the barbz," penned the 23-year-old. In a since-deleted tweet, the rapper vowed to send money to everyone who provided receipts of their purchase of "LLC" to help support the Barbz.

Fans of both rappers expressed hope that CupcakKe's geneoristy would be the foundation of a potential collaboration between the two.

"LLC" is a fan-preferred album cut from Minaj's fourth studio album Queen, released back in 2018. Nicki has yet to comment on the unsuspected success of "LLC," likely having to do with her semi-retired status as she focuses on raising her family.

Congrats to Nicki again and shout out to CupcakKe for her generosity.

[via]