The Barbz are the powerful force behind Nicki Minaj and her success. Known for their undying loyalty to the Queen, the entire fanbase has no problem getting into it with just about anyone who they feel does not give Nicki her proper flowers.

Minaj has yet to release a full project of solo material as a follow-up to her 2018 album Queen. Intended to encourage the hitmaker to release more music and prove she has unwavering support behind her, in just 8 hours, Nicki fans earned the Queen her best performing single of 2021 in just one night.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Barbz launched the "LLC Party" on Twitter late last night. The phrase eventually became the #1 trend in the United States. "LLCParty” is now trending worldwide with over 133k Tweets," reported one Twitter user. Even Doja Cat joined in on the support, encouraging people to continue streaming the track on her Instagram story.

If that wasn't enough to show you the power of the Barbz, the song went on to enter the Top 40 of the iTunes US Chart for the first time ever. In addition to debuting on the iTunes chart, the song became Minaj's best performing single of 2021 all within 8 hours.

"LLC" is one of the standout tracks from Minaj's fourth studio album Queen. Upon listening to the Barb-favorite track, it's easy to see why. The playful but hard-hitting cut boasts some of the new mom's best bars on her latest project.

Nicki has been notably lowkey as of late, something that can be attributed to the recent passing of her father and her open struggle with post-partum depression. Robert Maraj was killed in February after falling victim to a hit-and-run accident in New York.

Hopefully, seeing all the Barbz hard work can at least bring some sort of joy to Nicki. If you'd like to support them, stream "LLC" below!