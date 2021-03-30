Throughout quarantine, the general public's relationship with celebrities has somewhat soured. While previously providing entertainment value, the onset of the pandemic led to many viewing their excessive displays of wealth and glamour as insensitive and downright selfish. In fact, while many Americans suffered huge financial losses, billionaires collectively added $3.9 trillion more to their own wealth. That being said, folks have a lot to be mad about. CupcakKe is joining the list of artists attempting to spread her wealth as much as possible, completely fronting the bill of one lucky fan in need.



The Chicago native responded to calls for help from a big fan of hers on social media. Danielle tweeted two weeks ago (March 18), "Currently facing eviction in the middle of a fu**ing panny. Anything helps! I need $2,163, and I’ve currently been blessed with $86!!!!! Here’s my cash app: $Stanlife99 PLEASE RT SHARE AND BOOST! Please give if you can.”

Catching wind of the tweet, the "Discounts" rapper let Danielle know she was all set. "Took care of that bill for you . God bless you," penned CupcakKe, quoting the original tweet with a screenshot of the transaction's receipt.

The rapper is known to often make these kinds of donations to fans directly through social media and at her live shows. Back in 2019, she announced an upcoming North American tour with $10,000 to be raffled at each concert.

CupcaKe's selfless contribution comes on the tail ends of Kylie Jenner's controversial donation fiasco. The "billionaire" mogul asked fans via social media to donate to help raise the $60,000 needed to pay for her friend's medical bill after suffering from life-threatening injuries.

